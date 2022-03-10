Marriage goals: Adjetey Anang and wife mark 15th wedding anniversary with love defining photos

The ace actor and his wife, Elorm Anang has been together for the past 15 years and still growing together.

Marking the anniversary, the couple are serving us with a pictorial description of love with a series of photos and sweet romantic messages to each other.

He captioned his post, "Happy Anniversary to you @elom_anang

What a journey! To think that we have only scratched the surface...

...still a long road ahead but we trust that with our Good Lord, it will only get better on every side. Loads of ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

Meanwhile, the actor has shared some experiences in his marriage, especially the passionate side of things and how it helped him build a greater bond with Elorm, his wife.

He said loving his wife’s passion for shopping and her loving his passion for tennis has provided an avenue for longer and deeper conversations, which has led to a deeper strong bond in their marriage.

Adjetey Anang said, “ Today we can vary conversations across all the above. It certainly didn't happen overnight. It took a conscious effort over the period.”

"WE LEARNT TO LOVE EACH OTHER'S PASSIONS...