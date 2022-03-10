Today marks the 15th year Adjetey Anang and his wife Elom Anang said "Yes I do" to each other.
Marriage goals: Adjetey Anang and wife mark 15th wedding anniversary with love defining photos
Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Ananghas reached a milestone with his marital life and being such a great feat, he is not letting it pass silently.
The ace actor and his wife, Elorm Anang has been together for the past 15 years and still growing together.
Marking the anniversary, the couple are serving us with a pictorial description of love with a series of photos and sweet romantic messages to each other.
He captioned his post, "Happy Anniversary to you @elom_anang
What a journey! To think that we have only scratched the surface...
...still a long road ahead but we trust that with our Good Lord, it will only get better on every side. Loads of ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"
Meanwhile, the actor has shared some experiences in his marriage, especially the passionate side of things and how it helped him build a greater bond with Elorm, his wife.
He said loving his wife’s passion for shopping and her loving his passion for tennis has provided an avenue for longer and deeper conversations, which has led to a deeper strong bond in their marriage.
Adjetey Anang said, “ Today we can vary conversations across all the above. It certainly didn't happen overnight. It took a conscious effort over the period.”
"WE LEARNT TO LOVE EACH OTHER'S PASSIONS...
Over the years my passion for tennis has gradually made her a fan too... but she built the interest...& she knows betting against one of my favourites like a Serena Williams can lead to an injury-free "mini-war". Similarly, she loves shopping, interior decor, furniture..and I have learnt to enjoy the excitement she enjoys in them," he shared.
