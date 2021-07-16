RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Meet former President Mahama's all grown daughter, Farida Mahama who is stealing the show on social media

Berlinda Entsie

Photos of the beautiful daughter of former President John Mahama have popped up and we couldn't stop staring.

Farida Mahama
Farida Mahama

Former President, John Mahama has celebrated his daughter on her birthday today, July 16, 2021.

Mr Mahama took to his social media pages to celebrate his daughter with a lovely message and some adorable photos.

He expressed her heartfelt message to his daughter together with some accolades.

Farida Mahama
Farida Mahama
Farida Mahama
Farida Mahama Pulse Ghana

"Happy birthday our lovely baby, Farida! You bring us so much joy and happiness. Love always. Dad and Mum."

