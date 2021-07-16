Meet former President Mahama's all grown daughter, Farida Mahama who is stealing the show on social media

Former President, John Mahama has celebrated his daughter on her birthday today, July 16, 2021.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Photos of the beautiful daughter of former President John Mahama have popped up and we couldn't stop staring.
Former President, John Mahama has celebrated his daughter on her birthday today, July 16, 2021.
Mr Mahama took to his social media pages to celebrate his daughter with a lovely message and some adorable photos.
He expressed her heartfelt message to his daughter together with some accolades.
"Happy birthday our lovely baby, Farida! You bring us so much joy and happiness. Love always. Dad and Mum."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh