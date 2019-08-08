Marcus Shute Jr. grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and started growing his locks in the year 2002.

The 34-year-old has deliberately refused to cut his hair in a bid to make a point that his personal appearance should not affect his professional career.

According to him, he won’t cut his locks just to make his colleague lawyers feel better.

Shute, who is a well sought-after lawyer, has since opened his own law firm in Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking in an interview with The Shade Room, he disclosed that he was often told he wouldn’t be a successful attorney due to his locks.

He said sometimes he was disregarded for promotion even though he technically deserved it just because he "did not fit the look."

"Many times during my matriculation through undergrad/law school and in my professional career I was told I would not be successful as an attorney if I didn't cut my locks,” the lawyer revealed.

Shute believes it is okay not to conform to the industry's so-called standards and wants most of his colleagues and clients to relate to him.

"The law industry, like any other industry, is a microcosm of the real world. It needs acceptance, inclusion, and diversity, but it needs to be more than empty lip-service and to be done in a meaningful way," he explains.

"Less than 5 percent of attorneys are black. And even fewer are in a position to hire at their firm, one of the reasons I founded Shute Law."