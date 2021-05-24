Men! 5 obvious signs she’s only after your money

There are so many gold diggers out there but I’m most definitely sure that after today, you would know a lady that’s sincerely after you or one that’s in for the money.

Here are some signs that tell she’s only after your money; you should be ready to take some of these extreme measures.

She’s curious about your money status

When you go on a date, she asks you about your money status. She is fishing in your finances to know if you have a lot of money, she is going to show a lot of interest in you. Why is this? It’s because she likes money.

She has expensive taste

Even though she does not make very much money, it seems she has a lot of expensive stuff sitting around her house. Are these signs that she has used a guy before? If that girl has expensive taste, then you better watch that wallet and watch for those puppy eyes.

You have to pay before you can play

No, I’m not saying she is a prostitute, but I guess in a way, she is if you have to pay before you can play. Before you are able to have sex with her, you have to buy her something that is expensive. I know, this is sad, but there are people out there like this.

Temper tantrum

When you decline from giving her money or buying her something that she wants, she gives you a temper tantrum

She asks you for money