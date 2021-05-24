Men! 5 obvious signs she’s only after your money

Many guys are afraid of dating because it’s hard to know if a lady is after your money or she’s extremely interested in you.
When someone is only dating you for your money, can you just feel it?
There are so many gold diggers out there but I’m most definitely sure that after today, you would know a lady that’s sincerely after you or one that’s in for the money.
Here are some signs that tell she’s only after your money; you should be ready to take some of these extreme measures.
When you go on a date, she asks you about your money status. She is fishing in your finances to know if you have a lot of money, she is going to show a lot of interest in you. Why is this? It’s because she likes money.
Even though she does not make very much money, it seems she has a lot of expensive stuff sitting around her house. Are these signs that she has used a guy before? If that girl has expensive taste, then you better watch that wallet and watch for those puppy eyes.
No, I’m not saying she is a prostitute, but I guess in a way, she is if you have to pay before you can play. Before you are able to have sex with her, you have to buy her something that is expensive. I know, this is sad, but there are people out there like this.
When you decline from giving her money or buying her something that she wants, she gives you a temper tantrum
Okay, she just comes out and asks you for money. I think it is okay to ask for money if she is in dire need of rent or something, but if she is constantly doing it, then you need to find out how to draw the line.
