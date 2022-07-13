Men with 6 inches erected penis length can satisfy women - Health expert reveals

While men seek different ways to increase the size of their penis, are they really better off with a bigger penis?

When it comes to satisfying a woman, the size of the penis always matters to them, some women prefer men with larger packages because it predicts a man’s sex appeal.

This has resulted in men seeking solutions to enhance their manhood in order to look attractive and appealing to the opposite well and to also last longer in bed.

Meanwhile, a Senior Midwifery Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Ansah-Tagoe, has revealed that the average length of an erected penis is 6 inches or 15cm and can equally satisfy a woman.

According to Ansah-Tagoe, a normal-sized penis is equally a size of a pencil. She added, “the sizable penis impregnates the women a lot but they don’t know.”

Speaking in an interview on GTV’s breakfast show, the midwife further described how a condom should be removed “you pick the tip and roll it down gently. Whiles rolling it, pay attention to the tip because the penis will get soft after 60secs and that’s why you can’t use a condom more than once.”