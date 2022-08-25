RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Men with vision don’t care about big buttocks - Charlotte Oduro to women

Marriage counsellor Mrs Charlotte Oduro has laid out some things men with vision don’t care about.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro
According to her, matured men look beyond the physic of a woman when choosing a life partner.

She advised women to bring more than looks as serious-minded men would choose hardworking women over endowed-bodied women.

Any man that is business minded and a serious business or someone who wants to build a life for himself doesn’t really care about buttocks.”

Mrs Oduro continued to lay out the specifications men look for in women before marrying them. She pointed out that smart women have long-term goals.

“They are looking for women that can build a life with them. They are looking for women that are smart enough to see the future and stand with them as women.”

She concluded the every man who knows where he is going and not here to joke.

