One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for the traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

2019 Miss Malaika winner, Phylis Vesta Boison just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Phylis is seen in a Kente wedding dress style by Yartel Gh.

The post has her as the muse with Riirii Makeovers as the makeup artiste and hair made by Hairnosize.

Not much has been said about the beauty pageant having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos below.

Phylis

Phylis

Phylis

Phylis