Moesha Boduong's Nigerian inspired wedding dress will leave you in admiration

We always looked at Ghanaian actress cum style icon, Moesha Boduong as one who would make a beautiful bride, considering how many times we’ve swooned over her red carpet looks.

The actress just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous Nigerian traditional wedding dress.

In an Instagram post, Moesha is seen in a strapless red gown designed by Swankyjerry. She added some beads right from her ponied hairstyle, then to her neck and then her hands.

The nude makeup did great on her look while placing much emphasis on her dress.

Not much has been said about Moesha having a wedding soon or not, but when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos below.

If you need a dress that highlights details, try this look.

