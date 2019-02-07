Some of you may be fretting because you don’t know what to get for that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Take a deep breath, calm down (before you drive yourself sick with worry) and read this article for the best Valentine’s Day gift ever.

Everyone knows that if you are having a hard time finding the perfect gift, give money instead. But it’s a bit tacky to just hand cash to someone – cringe.

Don’t be ordinary this Valentine’s Day with prescribed gifts – Chocolate, stuffed animals, expensive dinner, personalized cheesy note etc. Stand out and be rare with these sought-after money bouquets.

They say don't grow on trees, true but that doesn’t mean you can’t create your own money tree.