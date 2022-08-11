Morning sex is definitely fun but it also has multiple health benefits.

Here's how it's the best activity for you and how it can add some spice to your relationship:

Stress reliever

One best way to way to relieve stress and have a great start to the day is to have morning sex.

Hence, set yourselves in the mood to have sex especially early in the morning before any work activity. It will be the best way to start your day and have a fresh beginning.

You will glow and look younger

Morning sex gives you blush and some morning glow. More importantly, it makes you look younger than usual. Experts connect sex to morning glow and an anti-ageing agent because of the release of oxytocin, beta-endorphins, and other anti-inflammatory molecules.

The increased blood circulation within the body after sex gives you a literal glow that is hard to miss.

A great exercise

Instead of waking up early in the morning and hitting the gym or going out to exercise, why not try morning sex? It's like doing two best things at the same time, adding pleasure to a workout.

Sex is a very effective way of burning calories and it takes quite the work. Studies say sex burns about five calories per minute, which could be the same as going for a walk. Quickie sex is a great attempt though.

The man is likely to last longer

Men are likely to erect in the mornings after sleep. That’s because estrogen and testosterone levels are at their peak during this time. Hence, the more testosterone, the better the sex. High testosterone levels will boost your partner’s libido and improve sexual function.

A deeper connection to your partner

Oxytocin is the hormone responsible for connection and bonding. and this can be released during sex.