A day to celebrate the superheroes of our lives, Mother’s Day acknowledges the sacrifice mothers make for their children.

Usually, we would take our mothers out either on shopping or on a date to celebrate them but coronavirus is here. We are restricted to the various outing we would have gone with our mothers on this day.

While surprising her with cards is a brilliant idea, you can celebrate your mother with something extraordinary and create wonderful memories.

Here are some unique ways to remind mums how special they are in our lives.

Treat her to breakfast in bed

Give her a break from the kitchen today and begin Mother’s Day on a fun note with some scrumptious pancakes and tea for breakfast.

Add some extra flavour to the surprise by putting a small card by the dining table and nicely wish her a “Happy Mother’s Day”.

Finish her to-do list

How about becoming her helping hand this Mother’s Day and relieving her from those household chores?

Find her to-do list and complete some of the tasks like buying stuff from the market which would give her some unexpected time to relax.

Cook her favourite meal

Planning to surprise her by booking lunch at her favourite restaurant? Won’t it be monotonous eating out at a crowded place? Besides the President has directed that we do not stay to eat at the various restaurants in the country.

Instead, try some help from a friend if you can’t cook entirely or even try the various cooking websites, grab some items from a shop and cook her a perfect meal like she always does for you.

Arrange an at-home spa

Moms are superheroes but they also need some time off from their responsibilities.

Help her relax by transforming her bathroom into a magnificent spa with some essential oils, scented candles and soothing music.

Give her an hour of peace and tranquillity and make her feel refreshed.

If you can’t do this get a professional to help you out

Surprise her with a gift

You can create something unique for her which she can cherish forever.

Get your creative juices flowing and make her a beautiful card using some of the best family pictures or make some Mother’s Day special bookmarks.

Include your siblings and write a poem together or print everyone’s handprints on a plain cushion cover.