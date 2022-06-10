RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Mrs Dumelo shares elegant baby bump photos to celebrate daughter's first birthday

John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty have already welcomed their second child and she is already a year older.

The Dumelo's
The Dumelo's

t's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there. Plus, maternity fashion has come so far over the years with some of these celebs out and about in stunning red carpet gowns showing off their bellies.

Gifty Dumelo, wife of Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has taken to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce her good news.

Mrs Dumelo has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style game.

She slayed like the queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

Gifty was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera with her family in different gorgeous outfits.

She is announcing her joy after a year of delivering her second child.

Gifty captioned one of her posts, "The Lord has done for me what no man can do. He has encompassed me blessings beyond my imaginations. The great and mighty God, be thou exalted.

Wherever you are, whatever it is you are doing, can you just spare a minute to help me shout hallelujah to the King of kings? He has done it again!

Happy happy birthday my beautiful daughter

Uve been nothing but joy and a blessing unto us and today I pray Jehovah continues to bless and cover you in all you do. I love you, my beautiful princess."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the little princess a happy birthday.

Check photos of her baby bump below:

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

