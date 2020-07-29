Relationship coach cum TV presenter Nancy Adobea Anane popularly known as Ms Nancy has celebrated her daughter on her birthday today, July 29, 2020.

The Duvet show host took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter with a lovely message and some adorable photos.

She expressed her heartfelt message to her daughter together with some accolades.

Ms Nancy captioned her post "Happy Birthday to our ODEHYIE AWURA ADOMA SIKA AHOUF3 BRONII NYAMEKYE MEAMEDE3 F33F3!

You are that good and perfect gift I needed that the Lord blessed me with.

I thank God for how far he has brought us and for all the good he is about to bestow on us.

Live a long healthy beautiful life.

Fulfil divine destiny and impact your world.

We love gidigidi my Princess. Amen."

Pulse.com.gh wishes the little princess a happy birthday. Check photos below:

Ms Nancy's daughter

Awura

Awura