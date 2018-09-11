My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me

news

Dear Bukky,

I got a girlfriend. I love her so much, as she’s my first girl and sex mate. She always talks about future with us, having kids, a family and all.

My issue now is that she has a boyfriend way back in Nigeria, and they love each other so much. My issue is she’s always having time for him - calls and texts and all, unlike what she does for me.

I was thinking; should I leave her or continue?

__________

Dear reader,

First question is; how do you feel being with someone who has someone else? I think that’s the question you should have asked yourself before beginning this whole thing.

There’s always going to be this conflict in a relationship as this, and if it wasn’t happening with you, it would have been happening to the other guy. One person always gets the short end of the stick. Sadly, it’s you.

In a general sense, I think being in a love triangle is not a very great idea and should be avoided at all costs. So now that you have found yourself at the juncture of decision, I think you should just let it go.

If she’s in the same country with you but still manages to pay less attention to you, I think that’s all the answers you need. You are really not as important to her in the grand scheme of things as you would love to. Respect yourself and move on.

Staying longer than necessary will only elongate the problem. You do not need to push for people to treat you right. If you ever have to fight for someone’s attention, just know you don’t have a place in their hearts.

Take the good memories you have with that woman and move on with it. No need to make a fuss or anything of the sort. Just move on as maturely as possible.

___________

