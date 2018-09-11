Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me


Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend loves her other boyfriend more than she loves me

She has a boyfriend way back in Nigeria, and they love each other so much.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Unhappy man. play

Unhappy man.

(Eseence)

Dear Bukky,

I got a girlfriend. I love her so much, as she’s my first girl and sex mate. She always talks about future with us, having kids, a family and all.  

My issue now is that she has a boyfriend way back in Nigeria, and they love each other so much. My issue is she’s always having time for him - calls and texts and all, unlike what she does for me.

I was thinking; should I leave her or continue?
__________

Dear reader,

First question is; how do you feel being with someone who has someone else? I think that’s the question you should have asked yourself before beginning this whole thing.

There’s always going to be this conflict in a relationship as this, and if it wasn’t happening with you, it would have been happening to the other guy. One person always gets the short end of the stick. Sadly, it’s you.

In a general sense, I think being in a love triangle is not a very great idea and should be avoided at all costs. So now that you have found yourself at the juncture of decision, I think you should just let it go.

If she’s in the same country with you but still manages to pay less attention to you, I think that’s all the answers you need. You are really not as important to her in the grand scheme of things as you would love to. Respect yourself and move on.

Staying longer than necessary will only elongate the problem. You do not need to push for people to treat you right. If you ever have to fight for someone’s attention, just know you don’t have a place in their hearts.

Take the good memories you have with that woman and move on with it. No need to make a fuss or anything of the sort. Just move on as maturely as possible.
___________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 10 Ghanaian guys tell what to say if your partner loses her job Relationship Tips 10 Ghanaian guys tell what to say if your partner loses her job
Relationship advice: 6 little things that mean so much to women in relationships Relationship advice 6 little things that mean so much to women in relationships
Marriage Tips: 3 reasons why couples should pray together Marriage Tips 3 reasons why couples should pray together
Relationship tips: 9 clear signs that you are in a toxic relationship Relationship tips 9 clear signs that you are in a toxic relationship
Couples: Cheesy things almost every couple is guilty of doing Couples Cheesy things almost every couple is guilty of doing
Relationship Tips: 4 dating tips for every shy guy Relationship Tips 4 dating tips for every shy guy

Recommended Videos

Men's Lifestyle: 5 things every guy should do while he's still single Men's Lifestyle 5 things every guy should do while he's still single
Lifestyle & Sex: 5 ways to help him last longer in bed Lifestyle & Sex 5 ways to help him last longer in bed
Lifestyle Tips: 4 super-charged kissing tips that will leave him begging for more Lifestyle Tips 4 super-charged kissing tips that will leave him begging for more



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 4 dating tips for every shy guybullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
3 Unpopular Opinion It is totally OK to bring along a friend on a...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your...bullet
5 Dear Guys, Here are 5 reasons why no babe is rushing youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Marriage Tips 3 reasons why couples should pray togetherbullet
8 Relationship Tips 10 Ghanaian guys tell what to say if...bullet
9 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Related Articles

Relationships Here are all the problems with breaking up via social media
Love & Sex 5 things highly sexual couples do regularly
Unpopular Opinion It is totally OK to bring along a friend on a first date

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
5 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves in...bullet
6 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
9 Love And Travel Essentials every woman should pack for a...bullet
10 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Why seeking closure after a breakup is overrated
Relationships Here are all the problems with breaking up via social media
Millenials and dating 4 dating mistakes people are guilty of making
Family 6 surprising ways you are destroying your child's self esteem
How to build intimacy without sex.
Love & Sex 5 things highly sexual couples do regularly
X
Advertisement