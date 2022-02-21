RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Nana Ama McBrown and daughter are tickling our womb with these adorable photos

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Maxin are serving us adorable family goals today.

Nana Ama McBrown and baby Maxin
Nana Ama McBrown and baby Maxin

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is giving us the mom goals ever as she shared lovely photos of herself having a beautiful mother and daughter time.

Aside from her great talent as an actress and TV personality, the entertainer's duty and dedication as a mother is a no go area. She does them and does them extremely well.

Baby Maxin, the daughter of the actress is a year older today, February 21, 2022. And she (Nana Ama McBrown) is in an all thankful mood as she celebrates her daughter.

The young beauty has turned three today and her mother is unable to hold back her joy.

Nana Ama expressed her heartfelt message to her daughter with some adorable photos.

She wrote, "Everybody Help Me wish My Princess

@iambabymaxin 💝💦💫

A Beautiful Day

A Beautiful Year

A Beautiful Life

#Amen

#GodIsGood."

Check all the beautiful photos below:

