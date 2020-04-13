She has released numerous soul touching and inspiring movies over the years.

Aside from her acting career, she serves our TV screens with amazing contents like her cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen and her talk show United Showbiz.

A mother, she has in numerous ways mentored the youth to be a better version of themselves.

She has for some time disclosed how she battled with getting her own child and how her faith in God manifested when she had one.

The award-winning actress and her husband keeps inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

She and her husband in a photo have urged Ghanaians to stay safe while observing the coronavirus lockdown.

Check out photos of the couple: