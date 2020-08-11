Ace broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti is in an all thankful mood as she celebrates her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Ahenkan Oheneba OheneNana Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa.

The young beauty has turned three today (August 11, 2020) and her mother is unable to hold back her joy.

Gifty Anti and her daughter

The Standpoint host and women activist expressed her heartfelt message to her daughter with some adorable photos and powerful prayer.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday Nyame Animuonyam Ahenkan Oheneba OheneNana Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim - Misa!! (Go figure)

My Piesie (my first child) May God bless and prosper you!

May you grow in Grace and Power!

May you never forget who you are and whose you are!!!

Shine, Lead, do exploits, excel, and never forget your God!!

Thank you for making me a blessing!!!

Nyame Ay3 Bi!!! All Glory to God."

Check photos below:

Nyame Animuonyam

