Annica Nsiah-Apau popular known as Mrs Okyeame Kwame is marking her birthday today, October 15, 2020. She has, hence, seen a lot of wishes coming her way including a special one from her husband, Okyeame Kwame.

After more than a decade of marriage, Okyeame Kwame has decided to give us more gist of how romantic and adorable his wife is. We are not surprised as this couple keep inspiring us to fall in love again with their couple goals photos.

The rap doctor shared a photo of his wife and himself all loved up and captioned, " Happy birthday to you my best friend. U are such an amazing friend. U look out for me, watch my back and tell me to keep moving when I run out of steam. Mother to my children, business partner, life long partner, cold night warmer and partner in crime. Me yere papa bi. En3 me ba fie no dulling. I love You @mrsokyeame . I am not supposed to say I can’t live without you, but I do not know if I can. Today on your birthday my present to you is a promise to serve you till you blossom into flower that beautifies the world beginning with my home. Keep ageing in Grace but plsssssss don’t lose your hips.”

Pulse.com.gh wishes Mrs Okyeame Kwame a happy birthday with greatness.