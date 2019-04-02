Women are now self-made business moguls who run their own business and thus fairy tales are a thing of the past. The modern woman has priorities far greater than a man or the kitchen.

Single women are choosing independence and freedom over men. More women are exploring the world and finding the positives in experiencing life's adventures solo. And according to research women are happier being single than men.

Here are a few reasons why you may still be single even after you tick all the boxes.

You are independent

More and more women are fighting for their rights and causing change all over the globe. They don’t need to ask men (boyfriends, fiancés or husbands) for help with any strenuous physical work. Service companies have eliminated such dependency and most times they happen to be faster too.

You are emotionally stable

Women are more educated and stronger now. The world is being forced to give them equal opportunities as men. And ultimately made them stronger – emotionally. Women are no longer afraid to stay single! They would rather stay single then be with a man who won’t love or respect them.

You respect your free-time and freedom more

No husband + No children = More me time. Women have more time to spend on themselves now unlike before where everything had to revolve around a family. So its more attractive to go to a spa, a beauty salon, shopping or a master class of self-development, than cooking at home for a husband after work.

You have high standards

Which you should never be apologetic. Women won’t settle for just anyone after working so hard to earn their own money, degrees and develop yourself. Now it’s easier for women to stay single than accept a man who can’t bring you a better life or lower your level.

Men are afraid of you

Men cower in fear at the sight of independent and smart women. And tremble at the thought of approaching them because; either they know they can’t match up to her success; or they think that such an amazing woman can’t possibly be single. Either way’s it’s their loss because women already do enough by themselves in their own lives.