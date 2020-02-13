Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei is officially off the market. Stepping into his father’s giant shoes, the young business icon and his beautiful wife, Tracy Akosua Asante Osei are the happiest and celebrated couple today, February 13, 2020, as they recite their vows in the presence of dignitaries, family and friends.

The lovely couple is pictured in matching Kente fabric dressed as royals putting on their best smiles for the auspicious event.

Congratulations to the newlyweds. Check out the video below: