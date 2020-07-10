Jessy and Nancy tied the knot last weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They both won our hearts with their impeccable Kente outfits to tell their culture.

The bride was adorned in green and red combo Kente Slit and Kaba. Her elegant hairstyle and nude makeup were just on point making her the centre of attraction throughout the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, stunned us with green and a touch of the Kente kaftan.

What made their union unique is the story behind their being together.

In a post, the groom told us how he met his wife and this will inspire you.

He said, "I met Nancy in high school 2008 and we became very good friends. After high school, we both went our separate ways yet we remained friends. Fast forward for 2017 I met her at a mutual friend’s wedding, I just couldn’t take my eyes off her. It was like meeting her for the first time. I heart skipped multi beats and I knew she was the one. We reconnected but this time around dated and on that fateful day, 31st Jan 2020, her birthday, I proposed to her. I thank God I found you Nancy, the love of my life. I pray for a fruitful marriage today and forever with lots of children."

See photos below:

Nancy and Jessy

Jessy and Nancy

Jessy and Nancy

Nancy and her bridesmaids