Modern brides are eschewing classic white and ivory in favour of statement-making hues in every shade of the rainbow.

They are beginning to think beyond the conventional white wedding gowns to embrace their fashion-forward self.

Sheye got married to the love of her life recently. They decided to break the usual fashion game at weddings this time.

Held somewhere in Nigeria, the picture of the wedding outfit is enough to tell the wedding was an incredibly chic affair.

Sheye made an entrance in a three-piece suit made of an embroidered vest, a blazer that had a plunging neckline and a pair of fitting pants.

She accompanied her look with flawless makeup and beautiful hair making her look like a real boss chic. We love her white stilettoes which complemented the dress perfectly. Even the white fascinator was something for the book.

If you’ve got a wedding coming up, allow this wedding dress to inspire you — because, let’s face it, fashion and revolution are synonymous.

