Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter is presently enjoying her honeymoon in an undisclosed location with her Ghanaian husband we just can't have enough of the newly married duo.

The newly married couples have been the talk of social media ever since the two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. The daughter of Christ Embassy founder, Carrisa Sharon Oyakhilome, and her handsome Ghanaian boyfriend, Phillip Frimpong are making the headlines again after sharing beautiful photos from their honeymoon.

READ ALSO:5 fashionable photos of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian son-in-law