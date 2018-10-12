Pulse.com.gh logo
Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's gown


"Her father was happy with it and I am happy with it. This should give you an idea as for why your negative perceptive doesn’t matter", Philip posted on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philip and Sharon play

Pastor Chris’ daughter, Sharon Oyakhilome and her longtime Ghanaian boyfriend, Phillip Frimpong nearly broke the Internet with their beautiful wedding photos and videos over the weekend.

The gorgeous bride, Sharon wore an off-shoulder ball gown for her big day that made her glow. She completed her looks with a mild face beat, simple hairstyle, and white gold accessories.

The groom gave onlookers quite an amazing sight with her three-piece suit with matching shoe as he passionately kissed his bride in the presence of family, friends and wedding guests.

READ ALSO:Watch Pastor Chris kill the “Shaku Shaku” dance at his daughter's wedding

Philip and Sharon play

Netizens and some fashion lovers applauded Sharon for her elegant choice of wedding gown but an Instagram user has a different opinion about it.

During a question and answer session on IGS last night, an Instagram user told Philip that Sharon's wedding dress exposed her body and was inappropriate.

Pastor Chris' in-law shuts down IG user who criticized wife's wedding dress play

READ ALSO:Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’ daughter and her Ghanaian husband

The happy groom replied to the user by saying “ I am incredibly glad to say that my wife did not wear her wedding dress to impress you. The wedding dress in no shape or form exposed her body. Her father was happy with it and I am happy with it. This should give you an idea as for why your negative perceptive doesn’t matter.

People’s opinion will never be the reason as to why we change the way we live. God bless”.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and then raised in the UK, Philip is the co-founder of ‘Onua’, an online shop that sells customized mugs, pillows among other designed with kente and adinkra symbols.

