Edwina married Kwabena Jumah.
Photos: Akufo-Addo's daughter marries in a beautiful private wedding
The white wedding of a daughter of President Akufo Addo, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, was held during the weekend on Sunday, April 24, at the Presidency.
Kwabena is the son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana.
Before the white wedding, the couple had their traditional wedding on April 20.
Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion included: the parents of the couple, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote, high profile NPP members, and diplomats.
Check out the photos from the private ceremonies below.
