[Photos] David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's £3million wedding

According to The Mirror, the couple wed at a Palm Beach, Florida mansion owned by Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz.
Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a ceremony in Miami on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham announced engagement with the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actor on July 11, 2020.
The groom, 23, and Nicola swapped vows beneath a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in a traditional Jewish ceremony that honoured the bride’s Jewish heritage. Brooklyn too has Jewish roots as his father’s maternal grandfather was Jewish.
Nicola, the bride, opted for a creation by iconic Italian fashion house Valentino.
Her grandmother was the maid of honour on the wedding day, which was largely a family affair.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, was spotted in a traditional black tuxedo.
While his sister Harper, 10, was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man.
The ceremony was also attended by actor Eva Longoria, Spice Girl Mel C, and Tennis icon, Serena Williams.
Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.
They announced their engagement in July 2020.
“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx,” Brooklyn wrote alongside their engagement photo.
