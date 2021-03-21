The Legon Cities goal-keeper has tied the knot with his girlfriend has tied the knot this weekend in a beautiful ceremony.

The couple’s traditional and white marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

The bride wore an elegant mauve ensemble and the design and extra details made her stand out for the traditional wedding.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with matching brown Gele. Her simple yet flawless makeup made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his yellow Kaftan and hat for the traditional wedding.

For the white wedding, both the bride and groom wore elegant white outfits.

While the bride looked gorgeous in her simple but stunning bodied floor-sweeping gown accompanied with her flawless makeup and hijab, Fatau Dawuda looked dapper in his Agbada and hat outfit.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

Check photos below:

[Photo credit: Manuel Photography]

