Photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding


Congratulations to Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's and his lovely wife.

Ghanaian actor and movie director Harry Bentill tied the knots with the love of his love, in a private ceremony over the weekend (13th October 2018).

The 'Afia Schwarzenegger' TV series star and his beautiful bride looked regal in traditional apparel as they made their relationship official in the presence of family and a few celebrity friends.

Donned in the rich Kente cloth, they duo look totally stunning and we just can't have enough of the newly weds. They ooze in the rich cultural traditions of Ghana with their look but most importantly exude much happiness as seen on their faces in these photos.

Checkout more photos

