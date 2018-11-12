Pulse.com.gh logo
See photos from the wedding of Nigerian actors,Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman

The two actors from popular TV series, Tinsel tied the knot in a lavish white wedding ceremony.

We can't have enough of the photos from the white wedding of Tinsel actors, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman's white wedding.

The ceremony was attended by only the family, close friends and colleagues of the couple including Adesua Etomi, who functioned as the bridesmaid to her bestfriend Linda and also did a special song for her as she walked the aisle of the bride

Linda Ejiofor looked stunning in a lovely light pink ball gown while her chief bride's maid, Actress Adesua Etomi Wellignton wore a pretty white dress.

The groom, Ibrahim Suleiman is also looking handsome in a white and black tuxedo. See more photos from the outdoor ceremony below...

