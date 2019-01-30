If you thought you had seen the last of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding in December of 2018, you thought so, so wrong!

The couple are said to have had another party in North Carolina on Sunday, January 27.

PEOPLE says Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, celebrated among friends and family Belmont, the groom’s father’s town.

And the ceremony was not a hastily-put together, shoddy affair. The couple was photographed entering the restaurant in a strapless white dress while the groom wore a utilitarian style, hunter green shirt.

Chopra and Jonas’ signature “NP” logo design, which connects the sides of their first initials, was incorporated into cocktail napkins and a sign outside the party that read “Congratulations Nick and Priyanka.”

The groom's brother, Joe, rocked out onstage, performing his band DNCE’s hit “Cake by the Ocean” as Chopra and Nick danced among the crowd of guests.

The celebration comes nearly two months after Jonas and Chopra officially tied the knit. Prior to this ceremony, they’ve held a western wedding, an indian wedding, a colorful Mehendi ceremony, and they’ve also celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.