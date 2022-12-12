Quickie sex: Here's how to have it right and enjoyable

In fact, you might find getting it on more quickly than usual because you can't wait until later to get it on is exponentially hotter than what you're used to.

To turn on the other and to make the sex worthwhile certain tips must be kept in mind. Instead of struggling at the last minute, try these easy tips to make quickie sex worth it:

Sexting

Create an atmosphere before the quickie as it will turn on your partner way before the actual session. Start hours before. It is foreplay that you begin with so that sex is good. Send each other dirty texts like you would do for dirty talk. It is very easy to turn on the other if you tell them what they want to hear. Be nasty, be bold and have sex away for a quick hot session later.

Use the right sex toys

Invest in the sex toys that actually work for you. Get something that does not need a lot of prep and gives pleasure to the partner quickly like a vibrator.

Begin with the position that works

Start your quickie sex with a sex position that has always worked for you both. Most people love doggy style or it can also be a woman on top. If you waste time trying different sex positions and struggle for them, how is it going to be a quickie?

Use lube