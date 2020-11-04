Quiz: Are you ready for true love?
Everyday you are doing hit and run. Take this quiz and let's tell you if you are ready for true love.
What's your age range?
18 to 25
26 to 35
36 to 45
Above 45
How many serious relationships have you?
One
Two
Five
None
How long did your longest relationship last?
2 years
A year
5 years
Less than a year
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Good looks
Sexual compatibility
Financial stability
Intelligence
Choose your celebrity couple
Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?
Siblings
Parents
Friends
Church members
What's your love language?
Physical touch
Quality time
Receiving gifts
A mixture of everything
Who amongst these celebs is spraying cash on you on your wedding?
You are still in the process. Just a year more to go. Relax and just trust the process. Your time is almost here.
Honestly you are ready so stop holding yourself down and allow yourself to embrace true love. You will never regret.
Yes you will find love but you still have a long way to go. Keep yourself and don't loiter around, but, have fun while you can. Life is too short.
The oracle has spoken. You have been too hard on yourself and so all opportunities are passing you by. Calm down, assess yourself and give yourself the chance.
