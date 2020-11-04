  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: Are you ready for true love?

Berlinda Entsie
Everyday you are doing hit and run. Take this quiz and let's tell you if you are ready for true love.

What's your age range?

18 to 25
26 to 35
36 to 45
Above 45

How many serious relationships have you?

One
Two
Five
None

How long did your longest relationship last?

2 years
A year
5 years
Less than a year

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Good looks
Sexual compatibility
Financial stability
Intelligence

Choose your celebrity couple

Kafui Danku and her husband
John Dumelo and his wife
Joe Mettle and his wife
Fella Makafui and Medikal

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Siblings
Parents
Friends
Church members

What's your love language?

Physical touch
Quality time
Receiving gifts
A mixture of everything

Who amongst these celebs is spraying cash on you on your wedding?

Nana Ama McBrown
Sarkodie
Jackie Appiah
Shatta Wale
Your score: You will be ready in a year
You are still in the process. Just a year more to go. Relax and just trust the process. Your time is almost here.
Your score: You are ready
Honestly you are ready so stop holding yourself down and allow yourself to embrace true love. You will never regret.
Your score: You will be ready in five years
Yes you will find love but you still have a long way to go. Keep yourself and don't loiter around, but, have fun while you can. Life is too short.
Your score: You are not ready at all
The oracle has spoken. You have been too hard on yourself and so all opportunities are passing you by. Calm down, assess yourself and give yourself the chance.
