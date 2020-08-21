Quiz: Does your crush like you back?
Your time is important and throwing it all away can be hurting. Take this quiz and let us tell you if your effort on your crush is worth it or you have to go to Heblews.
Would you want to marry your crush?
Yes
No
None of the above
Where would take them your first date?
Hotel
Restaurant
Beach
How do your friends see you?
The man or woman with brains
Slow but sure
The wild, hard guy
Trust me they have been waiting desperately for you to make the move. This is your chance, move and conquer.
They are starting to see you in a positive light as you lay the groundwork. Take things slowly, hold on a bit longer and put in more work.
My brother, my sister, for your crush, you are just like a ghost who doesn't exist. Live your life and be happy. Trust me you will be alright.
