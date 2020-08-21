  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

Quiz: Does your crush like you back?

Berlinda Entsie
Your time is important and throwing it all away can be hurting. Take this quiz and let us tell you if your effort on your crush is worth it or you have to go to Heblews.

Would you want to marry your crush?

Yes
No
None of the above

Where would take them your first date?

Hotel
Restaurant
Beach

What social media platform do you stalk them on?

Facebook
Snapchart
WhatsApp

How do your friends see you?

The man or woman with brains
Slow but sure
The wild, hard guy

Who is singing on your first date?

Kwabena Kwabena
Efya
Shatta Wale

What food are you taking on your first date?

Jollof
Fufu with soup
Beans and gari

Choose your celebrity couple.

Joe Mettle and Selasie
John Dumelo and Mawunya
Sarkodie and Tracy
Your score: They like you
Trust me they have been waiting desperately for you to make the move. This is your chance, move and conquer.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Not yet
They are starting to see you in a positive light as you lay the groundwork. Take things slowly, hold on a bit longer and put in more work.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Sorry, they don't even know you exist
My brother, my sister, for your crush, you are just like a ghost who doesn't exist. Live your life and be happy. Trust me you will be alright.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh