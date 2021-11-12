Quiz - How chaotic is your love life?
Are you counting your losses or you are moving on? Oya take this quiz and let's guess if your love life is chaotic or not!
Recommended articles
How many serious relationships have you had on the average?
None
Between 1 and 5
6 and above
Who do you normally ask for relationship advice?
Parents
Church elders/members
Friends
Why did your last relationship end?
I don't have an idea
Their parents didn't like me
I have never been in one
Your love life can be a little chaotic sometimes, but it's mostly calm.
Share your score:
Your love life is the dictionary definition of chaotic. It's is well dear.
Share your score:
Boyfriend/girlfriend, chaotic is putting it lightly. We hope you sort that out.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh