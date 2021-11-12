RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Quiz - How chaotic is your love life?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Are you counting your losses or you are moving on? Oya take this quiz and let's guess if your love life is chaotic or not!

Black couple
Black couple
Recommended articles

How many serious relationships have you had on the average?

None
Between 1 and 5
6 and above

Who do you normally ask for relationship advice?

Parents
Church elders/members
Friends

Why did your last relationship end?

I don't have an idea
Their parents didn't like me
I have never been in one

Which social media app do you get the most attention on?

WhatsApp
SnapChat
Twitter

Choose your best viral wedding this year

Barimah and Anita
Lois and Emmanuel
Sika and her husband

Whose song are you adding to your playlist?

Wendy Shay
Kuami Eugene
Shatta Wale
Your score: A little chaotic
Your love life can be a little chaotic sometimes, but it's mostly calm.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: The real definition of chaotic!
Your love life is the dictionary definition of chaotic. It's is well dear.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Chaotic is an understatement!
Boyfriend/girlfriend, chaotic is putting it lightly. We hope you sort that out.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

Anita Boakye is the prettiest traditional bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 9 gorgeous wedding dresses

Anita

5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you

Signs of true love from a woman(dailyjstororg)

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you