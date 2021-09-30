RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Quiz: How close are you to finding your soulmate this year?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The third quarter of the year is already gone, take thing quiz and find out if you are still going to gnash or you will grab your soulmate before the year ends.

Couple
Couple
Recommended articles

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

How many serious relationships have you?

None
One
Two
Three or more

How long did your longest relationship last?

A year
Two years
5 years
Less than a year

Pick a movie genre

Thrillers
Horror
Romance
Comedy

Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?

Abuse
Bad sex
Dishonesty
Jealous

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Parents
Siblings
Friends
Church members

Choose your celebrity couple

Fella and Medikal
Sarkodie and Tracy
Lebene and Eugene
John Dumelo and Gifty
Your score: It depends
On a lot of things actually but the major one is if you are willing and ready to leave the streets. Right now erh, you are just chilling and not seeing.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not at all
Truth be told, you are just not ready to give up single life so that you can meet that right one.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You already have a soulmate
This post is not for you and you know it. You just wanted to show yourself. Please be going jor.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very close
Shine your eye! Your soulmate is so close. Do wild and grab.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

How many serious relationships have you?

None
One
Two
Three or more

How long did your longest relationship last?

A year
Two years
5 years
Less than a year

Pick a movie genre

Thrillers
Horror
Romance
Comedy

Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?

Abuse
Bad sex
Dishonesty
Jealous

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Parents
Siblings
Friends
Church members

Choose your celebrity couple

Fella and Medikal
Sarkodie and Tracy
Lebene and Eugene
John Dumelo and Gifty
Your score: It depends
On a lot of things actually but the major one is if you are willing and ready to leave the streets. Right now erh, you are just chilling and not seeing.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not at all
Truth be told, you are just not ready to give up single life so that you can meet that right one.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You already have a soulmate
This post is not for you and you know it. You just wanted to show yourself. Please be going jor.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very close
Shine your eye! Your soulmate is so close. Do wild and grab.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Trending

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

5 best sex tips for people on the big side

5 best sex tips for people on the big side

Ladies: Here are 6 great compliments men love to hear

Happy couple

Gents: 4 things to know if you want to date an older woman

Dating an older woman