Quiz: How is your number saved on your partner’s phone?

Berlinda Entsie
Come on, be bold to know if you are Bae's bae. Try this quiz fast.

How would you describe your partner?

Zaddy or Mami
Cute
Brilliant

How would your past lovers describe you?

Friendly
Savage
Spontaneous

Where is your favourite place of hangout with Bae?

Home
Beach
Restaurant

What's your favourite food?

Beans and Gari
Fufu with soup
Jollof

What's your means of communication with your partner?

SMS
WhatsApp
Calls

Choose your best celebrity couple.

John Dumelo and Gifty
Becca and husband
Victoria Lebene and Eugene

What socials do you stalk your partner the most?

Instagram
WhatsApp
Facebook

Where do you want to marry your partner?

Ghana
US
Dubai

Who is singing at your wedding?

Efya
Adina
Mzvee
Your score: You got your name saved with an emoji of their feelings for you.
Wow you got your name save like Babe, My love, Sweet, Sunshine, etc with the heart emoji.
Your score: Your number isn't saved!
Oh you are just a random person to your claimed "Love of my life". You can't even see their WhatsApp story. Better luck next time.
Your score: Your number is saved with insult
Your partner saved your number as Beast or Shoe shine or Abortion pills. Advice yourself hun.
Source: Pulse Ghana
