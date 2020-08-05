Quiz: How is your number saved on your partner’s phone?
Come on, be bold to know if you are Bae's bae. Try this quiz fast.
How would you describe your partner?
Zaddy or Mami
Cute
Brilliant
How would your past lovers describe you?
Friendly
Savage
Spontaneous
Where is your favourite place of hangout with Bae?
Home
Beach
Restaurant
What's your favourite food?
Beans and Gari
Fufu with soup
Jollof
What's your means of communication with your partner?
SMS
Calls
Choose your best celebrity couple.
Where do you want to marry your partner?
Ghana
US
Dubai
Wow you got your name save like Babe, My love, Sweet, Sunshine, etc with the heart emoji.
Oh you are just a random person to your claimed "Love of my life". You can't even see their WhatsApp story. Better luck next time.
Your partner saved your number as Beast or Shoe shine or Abortion pills. Advice yourself hun.
