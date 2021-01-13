  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: How many hearts are you breaking this year?

Berlinda Entsie
Let's see if you have repented from this heartbreak business or aluta continua. Oya take this quiz.

Choose the celeb you want to break his/her heart.

Jackie Appiah
James Gardiner
Berla Mundi
Patapaa

How many serious relationships have you had?

One
Two
More than 3
Uncountable

What's your current relationship status?

Single
Searching
Seriously hooked
Married

Whose song are you listening to when you find love?

Adina
Akwaboah
Kwesi Arthur
Efya

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Good looks
Rich and dusted
Intelligence
Sexual compatibility

Where are you chilling after you break your partner's heart?

Dubai
USA
Nigeria
South Africa
Your score: You got 'None'
That dude or babe you are planning to break his/her heart will not happen. You will be taken over by love and you will marry him or her. Forget the heartbreak and bring your mind home. So says the oracle!
Your score: You got 'One'
You are breaking one heart this year. Any other attempt will take you like rapture. You will fall in love when you won't see it coming. Think and act well. Over to you!
Your score: You got '5'
Five heartbreaks this year, Eii. Why not pray to God for a change of mind. Be careful STI's are real. And Antoa and Nogopo haven't closed!
Your score: You got 'Uncountable'
So this heaven, you go go some. You are practically breaking as many people as will come your way's heart. OMG! Bow down and let's pray for you.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
