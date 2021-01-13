Quiz: How many hearts are you breaking this year?
Let's see if you have repented from this heartbreak business or aluta continua. Oya take this quiz.
How many serious relationships have you had?
One
Two
More than 3
Uncountable
What's your current relationship status?
Single
Searching
Seriously hooked
Married
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Good looks
Rich and dusted
Intelligence
Sexual compatibility
Where are you chilling after you break your partner's heart?
Dubai
USA
Nigeria
South Africa
That dude or babe you are planning to break his/her heart will not happen. You will be taken over by love and you will marry him or her. Forget the heartbreak and bring your mind home. So says the oracle!
Share your score:
You are breaking one heart this year. Any other attempt will take you like rapture. You will fall in love when you won't see it coming. Think and act well. Over to you!
Share your score:
Five heartbreaks this year, Eii. Why not pray to God for a change of mind. Be careful STI's are real. And Antoa and Nogopo haven't closed!
Share your score:
So this heaven, you go go some. You are practically breaking as many people as will come your way's heart. OMG! Bow down and let's pray for you.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh