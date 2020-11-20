  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: How many more heartbreaks can you take?

Berlinda Entsie
It's time to plan your love life, no time to waste. But it's important to know the number of heartbreaks you can take so that you plan well. Try this quiz.

How many serious relationships have you had?

None
One
Two
Five and above

What's your current relationship status?

Single
Engaged
Complicated
Married

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Financial stability
Good looks
Sexual compatibility
Intelligence

What can't you forgive in a relationship?

Abuse
Cheating
Lying
Manipulation

Choose your female celebrity crush.

Jackie Appiah
Nadia Buari
Berla Mundi
Joselyn Dumas

How many hearts have you broken?

1
2 to 4
5 to 9
10 and above

Whose song are you listening to when your heart is broken?

Daddy Lumba
Joe Mettle
Kidi
Sarkodie
Your score: You got 0
One more heartbreak and you are gone. Your heart is unable to take anymore heartbreak so be guided and make the right decision, if not, 'la wu'.
Your score: You got 1
You have just one lifeline, protect it with all you can. Now that you know, the ball is in your court. Please tread cautiously. The oracle has spoken!
Your score: You got 5
Congratulations! You still have the courage to take five more heartbreaks. Hopefully you won't get to that before you find your true love.
Your score: You got "as many as can come"
As many as can come You should stock on tissues and alcohol probably, because with all the heartbreak coming your way, you would need it. But let's pray it won't be like this forever. Y33bl33 ooooo
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
