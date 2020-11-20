Quiz: How many more heartbreaks can you take?
It's time to plan your love life, no time to waste. But it's important to know the number of heartbreaks you can take so that you plan well. Try this quiz.
How many serious relationships have you had?
None
One
Two
Five and above
What's your current relationship status?
Single
Engaged
Complicated
Married
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Financial stability
Good looks
Sexual compatibility
Intelligence
What can't you forgive in a relationship?
Abuse
Cheating
Lying
Manipulation
How many hearts have you broken?
1
2 to 4
5 to 9
10 and above
One more heartbreak and you are gone. Your heart is unable to take anymore heartbreak so be guided and make the right decision, if not, 'la wu'.
Share your score:
You have just one lifeline, protect it with all you can. Now that you know, the ball is in your court. Please tread cautiously. The oracle has spoken!
Share your score:
Congratulations! You still have the courage to take five more heartbreaks. Hopefully you won't get to that before you find your true love.
Share your score:
As many as can come You should stock on tissues and alcohol probably, because with all the heartbreak coming your way, you would need it. But let's pray it won't be like this forever. Y33bl33 ooooo
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh