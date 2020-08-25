Quiz: How much longer will you be single?
Until when dear? Take this quiz and let's tell you how much time you have to be staying single.
How old were you when you had your first relationship?
Below 16
Between 18 and 22
23 to 30
40 and above
When last did you go on a date?
Yesterday
Few weeks ago
A year ago
6 moths ago
Can't remember
What's the most important thing you consider in your relationship?
Sex
Honesty
Respect
Beauty
Communication
Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?
Mother
Father
Siblings
Friends
Church members
What’s your love language?
Physical touch
Receiving gifts
Words of affirmation
Quality time
All of the above
What social media platform do you stalk your crush on?
How soon do you shoot your shot after meeting someone?
No time to waste
Depends on the vibe
Take all the time you need
Have some fun
None of the above
Choose your celebrity couple.
All you need to do is wait six more months and your soul mate will come for you.
Share your score:
At this point of your life, you’re all about catching cruise and having all sorts of fun – but you think of having a spouse from time to time.
Share your score:
You're in a beautiful relationship. A true boss charley.
Share your score:
You're not ready-ready like that, but almost. Getting a partner is not in your in immediate plans, but you’ll get there. Just do and round up your hoe phase.
Share your score:
You just took the quiz for fun. You totally don’t give a rat’s ass about getting a partner and probably, you are not considering having one.
Share your score:
