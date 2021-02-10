  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

Quiz: How will you be spending your Valentine’s Day?

Berlinda Entsie
Valentine's Day is getting closer and we want to know if you will gnash or it will end in millions of dollars and marriage. Oya, take this quiz and know your place before your expectations fall into water.

What's your love language?

Quality time
Physical touch
Receiving gifts
A mixture of everything

Where are you going if someone asks for a date?

Restaurant
Hotel
Cinema
Club

What are you having on the date?

Wine
Small chops
Heavy dinner
Soft drinks

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Sexual compatibility
Financial stability
Good looks
Intelligence

Choose a singer to serenade you and your partner.

Efya
Kidi
Adina
Kwabena Kwabena

Choose your celebrity couple.

John Dumelo and Gifty
Joe Mettle and Selasie
Kennedy and Tracy
Eugene and Lebene

What's will be your goodbye PDA?

Hug
Handshake
Kiss
Sex
Your score: You got 'On a date with your partner'
This is your year ooo. You are the real MVP. It just chilling and fun, nothing else. Charley, how does it feel to be God’s favourite?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You got 'In bed'
Trust me, you are God's child too. It's just that this year is not your year. He will do it for you next year.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You got 'At work'
You are hustling real big. Valentine's Day can komot.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You got 'In traffic'
Sorry, the city won this time. It got a date and you got stuck. Better luck next time.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh