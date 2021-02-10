Quiz: How will you be spending your Valentine’s Day?
Valentine's Day is getting closer and we want to know if you will gnash or it will end in millions of dollars and marriage. Oya, take this quiz and know your place before your expectations fall into water.
What's your love language?
Quality time
Physical touch
Receiving gifts
A mixture of everything
Where are you going if someone asks for a date?
Restaurant
Hotel
Cinema
Club
What are you having on the date?
Wine
Small chops
Heavy dinner
Soft drinks
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Sexual compatibility
Financial stability
Good looks
Intelligence
Choose your celebrity couple.
What's will be your goodbye PDA?
Hug
Handshake
Kiss
Sex
This is your year ooo. You are the real MVP. It just chilling and fun, nothing else. Charley, how does it feel to be God’s favourite?
Share your score:
Trust me, you are God's child too. It's just that this year is not your year. He will do it for you next year.
Share your score:
You are hustling real big. Valentine's Day can komot.
Share your score:
Sorry, the city won this time. It got a date and you got stuck. Better luck next time.
Share your score:
