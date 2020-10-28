  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: How will your current relationship end?

Berlinda Entsie
So, it's either you live happily ever after or it ends in tears. Take this quiz and let's tell you how your current relationship will end.

How did you meet?

At church gathering
Work
A party
Someone introduce you to each other

How long have you two been dating?

Less than 6 months
A year
2 years
5 years

Where do you meet often?

Bar
Restaurant
Home
Hotel

If you two have a chance of staying outside Ghana, where will it be?

USA
Dubai
Nigeria
UK

Choose your political couple

Bawumia and Samira
Akuffo Addo and Rebecca
Mahama and Lordina
Rawlings and Konadu

How would you feel if your relationship ended now?

Sad
Relieved
Indifferent
So heartbroken

What's that thing you like most about your partner?

Stature
Money
Looks
Intellect

Who are you calling first if your relationship ends now?

Bestie
Sibling
Pastor
Parents

Choose you celebrity crush

Jackie Appiah
James Gardiner
Berla Mundi
Sarkodie
Your score: Mutual dumping
You guys fight small naaaa you say you are not meant for each other. You sit down look into each others face and say "we are done". Honestly if it didn't work, it just didn't, move on.
Your score: You will be dumped
Charley, it will end in tears oooo. Before anything, let me sympathize with you. Life is too short dear. Chill koraa and look the the one who will want you for who you are.
Your score: You will dump him/her
You are just in for fun you know. You are already think of dumping him/her. Just know that if he or she is good and worth keeping do so before someone great comes for him or her. Save yourself from going to beg ooo, yooo!
Your score: Till death do you path
You two are walking down the aisle. The words are simple "till death do us path" so prepare for the big day.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
