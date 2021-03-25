  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: How will your wedding be?

Berlinda Entsie
Your wedding might just be around the corner and you may have some expectations. Take this quiz to know if it's how you pictured it to be.

How old were you when you had your first relationship?

Below 18
18 to 25
26 and above

At what age did you originally plan to get married?

18 to 23
24 to 30
31 and above

What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?

Indifferent
"My ovaries"
"What's this stress"

What's your love language?

Physical touch
Acts of services
Receiving gifts

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Parents
Friends
Church members

What do you look for in a partner?

Sexually active
Wealth
Good looks

Pick a honeymoon destination

Dubai
Paris
Ghana

Choose your wedding goals

Your score: You got Intimate!
People will be awwwwing at your wedding. Your wedding will be intimate and adorable. It’ll be full of cute stuff. God! W for When?
Your score: You got Massive!
Charley as for you wedding it's either the guest go big or go home. You are blowing cash. The wedding will be so big that it’ll even trend on social media. Abeg, don’t forget to invite us.
Your score: You got Boring!
It is written......... make I continue? No vex, but your wedding will be like that boring lecture you never wanted to attend. Maybe you can start looking for an event planner that can salvage the situation. Oh life no balance o!
