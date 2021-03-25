Quiz: How will your wedding be?
Your wedding might just be around the corner and you may have some expectations. Take this quiz to know if it's how you pictured it to be.
How old were you when you had your first relationship?
Below 18
18 to 25
26 and above
At what age did you originally plan to get married?
18 to 23
24 to 30
31 and above
What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?
Indifferent
"My ovaries"
"What's this stress"
What's your love language?
Physical touch
Acts of services
Receiving gifts
Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?
Parents
Friends
Church members
What do you look for in a partner?
Sexually active
Wealth
Good looks
Pick a honeymoon destination
Dubai
Paris
Ghana
Choose your wedding goals
People will be awwwwing at your wedding. Your wedding will be intimate and adorable. It’ll be full of cute stuff. God! W for When?
Charley as for you wedding it's either the guest go big or go home. You are blowing cash. The wedding will be so big that it’ll even trend on social media. Abeg, don’t forget to invite us.
It is written......... make I continue? No vex, but your wedding will be like that boring lecture you never wanted to attend. Maybe you can start looking for an event planner that can salvage the situation. Oh life no balance o!
