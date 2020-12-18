Quiz: Is 2021 your year of marriage?
The thing be say your marriage could be next year or never oo. Take this quiz and find out.
How old were you when you had your first relationship?
16 and below
17 to 20
21 to 25
26 and above
What's your love language?
Receiving gifts
Physical touch
Words of affirmation
Acts of services
What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?
"My ovaries"
Indifferent
"What's this stress"
"Fine"
Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?
Friends
Parents
Siblings
Church colleague
Assuming coronavirus is vanishing with 2020, where are you having your honeymoon?
Paris
Dubai
South Africa
Nigeria
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Financial stability
Sexual compatibility
Intelligence
Good looks
Choose your wedding goals
Which female celeb is spraying cash on you on your wedding day?
You are marrying live and coloured. Hip hip hip, hurrayyyy. You are saying bye to single life in 2020. Make sure to invite me.
Share your score:
You were almost there but Charley, ibi like maybe 2022 oo, just a year more to be single. Finish hard.
Share your score:
My friend focus on building on yourself and making money. It doesn't even look like your time is year. Let's just hope the oracle speaks on your behalf.
Share your score:
Eii but you, you don't even have a partner and you want to marry. Stop breaking people's heart, stop roaming about and find one person and settle down with if not, even 2030 won't be your year of marriage.
Share your score:
