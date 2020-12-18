  1. Lifestyle
Quiz: Is 2021 your year of marriage?

Berlinda Entsie
The thing be say your marriage could be next year or never oo. Take this quiz and find out.

How old were you when you had your first relationship?

16 and below
17 to 20
21 to 25
26 and above

What's your love language?

Receiving gifts
Physical touch
Words of affirmation
Acts of services

What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?

"My ovaries"
Indifferent
"What's this stress"
"Fine"

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Friends
Parents
Siblings
Church colleague

Assuming coronavirus is vanishing with 2020, where are you having your honeymoon?

Paris
Dubai
South Africa
Nigeria

Chose your male celebrity crush?

Chris Attoh
Mawuli Gavor
James Gardiner
Adjetey Anang

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Financial stability
Sexual compatibility
Intelligence
Good looks

Choose your wedding goals

Medikal and Fella
Joe Mettle and Selasie
Kennedy Osei and Tracy
Sarkodie and Tracy

Which female celeb is spraying cash on you on your wedding day?

Afia Schwarzenegger
Jackie Appiah
Tracy Boakye
Nana Ama McBrown
Your score: You got 'Yes'
You are marrying live and coloured. Hip hip hip, hurrayyyy. You are saying bye to single life in 2020. Make sure to invite me.
Your score: You got 'Nearly'
You were almost there but Charley, ibi like maybe 2022 oo, just a year more to be single. Finish hard.
Your score: You got 'For the where?'
My friend focus on building on yourself and making money. It doesn't even look like your time is year. Let's just hope the oracle speaks on your behalf.
Your score: You got ‘Like seriously'
Eii but you, you don't even have a partner and you want to marry. Stop breaking people's heart, stop roaming about and find one person and settle down with if not, even 2030 won't be your year of marriage.
