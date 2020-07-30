  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

Quiz: Plan your wedding and we will tell your relationship status.

Berlinda Entsie
We will figure out your relationship status if you take this quiz. Oya, let's go!

How many guests do you want at your wedding?

20
100
500
800
1000 and above

Which country would you want to have your wedding?

Ghana
USA
UK
Dubai
Nigeria

Which Ghanaian musician would you want to sing at your wedding?

Efya
Kwabena Kwabena
Adina
Kidi
Becca

After exchanging vows, what would you want her hear the pastor say?

Hug your partner
Kiss your spouse
Take your spouse away
I pronounce you husband and wife
Finish him or her

What food would you want to serve your guests?

Beans and Gari
Jollof rice
Fufu with soup
Tuo Zaafi
Roasted plantain

What kind of wedding do you want?

White wedding
Traditional wedding
Court wedding
Knocking
None

What currency would you want to be sprayed on while dancing?

Dollar
Ghana cedi
Euro
Naira
Sefa

Who amongst these men would you want to sponsor your wedding?

Osei Kwame Despite
Kennedy Agyapong
Ibrahim Mahama
Chairman Wontumi
Shatta Wale

Which of these celebrities would you want to MC at your wedding?

Nana Ama Mcbrown
Abeiku Santana
Joselyn Dumas
Afia Schwarzenegger
Chris Ato
Your score: Single
Masa you can't trick us. You don't even have that person you go to see. Sorry.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Searching
You have tried and tried but you cannot deny, the feelings aren't the same. Ego be well.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Galavanting
Eii my friend, at this time you are still roaming about and not making a decision?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Hooked
My dear you are hooked. Make sure you marry in 2021.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Married
Please let your eyes stuck in your hole. No trespassing.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh