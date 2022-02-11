Quiz: What do you deserve for Valentine?
Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is looming. Take this quiz and let's guess what you deserve on the day.
What’s your favorite thing about Valentine's Day?
The love
The gift
I don't even know what Valentine is
Choose another word for Valentine's Day:
Chocolate Day
Lovers Day
Valentine is Valentine
Who would you rather spend Val's Day with?
Family
Nobody
Partner
When would you say Val's Day is over?
When I wake up the following day after gnashing
When the sex is over
When money finishes
Sorry dear but you'll have to wait till next year's Valentine. Maybe you won't be undeserving then.
You deserve to finally get money because you really need one. Very soon you hear.
Finally ooo, it's about to go down. Your soulmate is arriving this Valentine. The wait is over dear.
