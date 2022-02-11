RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Quiz: What do you deserve for Valentine?

Berlinda Entsie

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is looming. Take this quiz and let's guess what you deserve on the day.

What’s your favorite thing about Valentine's Day?

The love
The gift
I don't even know what Valentine is

Choose another word for Valentine's Day:

Chocolate Day
Lovers Day
Valentine is Valentine

Who would you rather spend Val's Day with?

Family
Nobody
Partner

When would you say Val's Day is over?

When I wake up the following day after gnashing
When the sex is over
When money finishes

Choose a singer to serenade you and your partner:

Kuami Eugene
Efya
Akwaboah
Your score: You got Nothing!
Sorry dear but you'll have to wait till next year's Valentine. Maybe you won't be undeserving then.
Your score: You got Money!
You deserve to finally get money because you really need one. Very soon you hear.
Your score: You got Your soulmate!
Finally ooo, it's about to go down. Your soulmate is arriving this Valentine. The wait is over dear.
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

