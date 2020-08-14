  1. Lifestyle
  2. Relationships Weddings

Quiz: What sort of sexual partner are you?

Berlinda Entsie
Your sex life is important. Try this quiz and know where you stand.

What is your love laguange

Physical touch
Words of affirmation
Receiving gifts
Quality time

Where amongst the following is the awkward place of having sex?

Bathroom
Bedroom
Uncompleted building
Under a tree

What do you do when you are alone?

Watch porn
Read a book
Chat on your phone
Sleep

Where amongst these African countries would want to stay?

Ghana
Nigeria
South Africa
Egypt

Choose your favourite food.

Beans and gari (Gobe)
Jollof rice
Fufu and light soup
Akple and pepper

How many people are you inviting to your wedding?

0 to 50
100 to 200
300 to 500
600 and above

Complete this sentence. " I am............"

At your service
Going to be your guest
Ready for action
Here for you

Pick your male artiste.

Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Samini
Your score: The Never-Again sexual partner
You are always hurting your spouse. Charley the only words your partner says are never again, never again. You are the indeed the stroke god.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: The breaking things sexual partner
You're so out of your mind with pleasure that you have pretty much no control over where you grab/flail/kick. Please be careful and try it slowly wai.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: The Zero-Inhibitions sexual partner
Whether it happens when you're feeling extra ballsy on vacation or when you're one martini over your limit, you totally let go. You'll turn up the volume, try things you haven't had the guts to before, and drive both you and your partner completely wild.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Awkward first-time sexual partner
Okay, so it's not any kind of sex that you'll want to have again, but hey, it's an important milestone of your sexual career. After all that fumbling, there is no place to go but up, and you get to graduate to sex that is a lot more fun.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh