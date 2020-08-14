Quiz: What sort of sexual partner are you?
Your sex life is important. Try this quiz and know where you stand.
What is your love laguange
Physical touch
Words of affirmation
Receiving gifts
Quality time
Where amongst the following is the awkward place of having sex?
Bathroom
Bedroom
Uncompleted building
Under a tree
What do you do when you are alone?
Watch porn
Read a book
Chat on your phone
Sleep
Where amongst these African countries would want to stay?
Ghana
Nigeria
South Africa
Egypt
How many people are you inviting to your wedding?
0 to 50
100 to 200
300 to 500
600 and above
Complete this sentence. " I am............"
At your service
Going to be your guest
Ready for action
Here for you
You are always hurting your spouse. Charley the only words your partner says are never again, never again. You are the indeed the stroke god.
You're so out of your mind with pleasure that you have pretty much no control over where you grab/flail/kick. Please be careful and try it slowly wai.
Whether it happens when you're feeling extra ballsy on vacation or when you're one martini over your limit, you totally let go. You'll turn up the volume, try things you haven't had the guts to before, and drive both you and your partner completely wild.
Okay, so it's not any kind of sex that you'll want to have again, but hey, it's an important milestone of your sexual career. After all that fumbling, there is no place to go but up, and you get to graduate to sex that is a lot more fun.
