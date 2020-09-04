Quiz:What type of relationship works for you?
Charley you are growing oo, take this quiz and let's tell you the type of relationship that works for.
What's your age range?
18 to 22
23 to 30
31 to 40
41 and above
How long did your last relationship last?
One month
6months to a year
Two years
Above 3years
How many exes do you have?
None
One
Three
Uncountable
Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?
Parents
Siblings
Friends
Church members
Which song are you playing when he or she intends to visit?
It looks like you are not looking for anything serious. You are just going in one because people are doing same or you are looking for a fun and temporary partner. Check yourself and work on it.
You are looking clearly for sex and nothing deeper. There is no place for any deeper connection. But this doesn't work often, make up your mind and look for something stable. You are growing oooo!
This the picture perfect, healthy relationship based on understanding, trust, and love. You are ready to make sacrifices and treat your partner with love and respect. Big ups boss.
Charley sex is not all you want. You are just comfortable talking and connecting. But trust me sex sometimes keeps a relationship, so don't always ignore that part. Without sex the relationship is doomed to end at some point.
