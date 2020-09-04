  1. Lifestyle
Quiz:What type of relationship works for you?

Berlinda Entsie
Charley you are growing oo, take this quiz and let's tell you the type of relationship that works for.

What's your age range?

18 to 22
23 to 30
31 to 40
41 and above

How long did your last relationship last?

One month
6months to a year
Two years
Above 3years

How many exes do you have?

None
One
Three
Uncountable

Which food are you feeding your partner?

Beans and gari (Gobe)
Fufu with soup
Jollof
Waakye

Who amongst these people asks when you will marry?

Parents
Siblings
Friends
Church members

Which song are you playing when he or she intends to visit?

W'asem by Diana Hamilton
Saara by Sarkodie ft Efya
My Everything by Joe Mettle
Enjoyment by Kidi

Choose your quarantine female partner.

Berla Mundi
Jackie Appiah
Serwaa Amihere
Joselyn Dumas
Your score: The "Just for now" relationship
It looks like you are not looking for anything serious. You are just going in one because people are doing same or you are looking for a fun and temporary partner. Check yourself and work on it.
Your score: The sexual relationship
You are looking clearly for sex and nothing deeper. There is no place for any deeper connection. But this doesn't work often, make up your mind and look for something stable. You are growing oooo!
Your score: The truly compatible relationship
This the picture perfect, healthy relationship based on understanding, trust, and love. You are ready to make sacrifices and treat your partner with love and respect. Big ups boss.
Your score: The best friends’ relationship
Charley sex is not all you want. You are just comfortable talking and connecting. But trust me sex sometimes keeps a relationship, so don't always ignore that part. Without sex the relationship is doomed to end at some point.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
