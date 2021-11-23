RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Quiz: Who cheats in your relationship?

Are you the cheat in your relationship or your partner is? Let's find out who the cheat is in this quiz.

Cheating man
On a scale of 10, how attractive do you consider yourself?

1-3
4-6
7-8
9-10

What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?

My priority
Indifferent
My ovaries
What's the stress

How long does it take you to catch feelings?

Few hours
Few months
Years
I don't catch feelings

What do you do when you are alone?

Read a book
Catch my phone
Sleep
Watch movies

What is your love language?

Physical touch
Gifts
Quality time
Words of affirmation

Where amongst the following is the awkward place of having sex?

Office
Club
Uncompleted building
Water

When do you think you’d be most tempted to cheat?

When I'm offered money
When I'm bored
When my partner travels
When I'm drunk

Your partner confesses that they cheated on you. What do you do?

Ask them why
Forgive
Cheat too as revenge
Break up
Your score: Both of you!
Eii are you two doing battle of the cheaters? Wahala for you two boi
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your partner!
Can't you tell that they've been hiding something from you. Shine your eyes dear.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Neither of you!
Awww match made in heaven. We envy your perfect relationship oh.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You!
Oh, you thought we wouldn't know? Well, we do and we are watching you.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

