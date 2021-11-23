Quiz: Who cheats in your relationship?
Are you the cheat in your relationship or your partner is? Let's find out who the cheat is in this quiz.
On a scale of 10, how attractive do you consider yourself?
1-3
4-6
7-8
9-10
What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?
My priority
Indifferent
My ovaries
What's the stress
How long does it take you to catch feelings?
Few hours
Few months
Years
I don't catch feelings
What do you do when you are alone?
Read a book
Catch my phone
Sleep
Watch movies
What is your love language?
Physical touch
Gifts
Quality time
Words of affirmation
Where amongst the following is the awkward place of having sex?
Office
Club
Uncompleted building
Water
When do you think you’d be most tempted to cheat?
When I'm offered money
When I'm bored
When my partner travels
When I'm drunk
Your partner confesses that they cheated on you. What do you do?
Ask them why
Forgive
Cheat too as revenge
Break up
Eii are you two doing battle of the cheaters? Wahala for you two boi
Can't you tell that they've been hiding something from you. Shine your eyes dear.
Awww match made in heaven. We envy your perfect relationship oh.
Oh, you thought we wouldn't know? Well, we do and we are watching you.
