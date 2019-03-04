We all know of the Sarkodie-Tracy story and how they survived together for over 10 years and still counting. And so we wondered what their relationship secret was.

Disclaimer: This is a public assessment of their relationship. They have neither confirmed nor denied any of this.

Well then once that is out of the way, read on, enjoyed and don’t forget to pick up the pearls of wisdom.

Do not forget the one who stood by you when you had nothing

Most people forget who was there when no one was. Appreciate those that showed you loyalty at your weakness moment. For those, you meet going up are the very same ones you meet when coming down.

Patience is a winner in a relationship

Patience is not about how long you wait but how you behave whilst waiting. Nurture each other potentials and grow together. Remember Rome wasn’t built in a day.

One woman by your side is better than 10 girls twerking on you

These words have stuck with me since Obama said them. And there’s truth in it. If you want to succeed and go far, don’t distract yourself with women and alcohol.

Your educational achievements are your alone, your spouse does not have to have the same

Dear women, if you cannot respect him because of our degrees, please leave him alone. Let him be with someone his ‘class’. This advice goes to men too.

Keep your identity, have a life outside your relationship

Space! Very important in relationships. Space in a relationship is similar to air to a human being. Be you, yourself and you.

Having a baby doesn’t make you a permanent baby mama

Don’t be dismayed if you have his baby. Maybe in your case, it is the baby before the bride. Tracey is now a wife. Take note.

You can have the wedding of your dreams

It may take time but it is very doable. Tears and sweat would be shed but trust the end would be beautiful. Did you see Tracy’s smile on her D day? Biggest I have ever seen in a while.

Your relationship can do well low-key

You don’t need to update the world on every move you make. Silent moves is always a killer.

King, get yourself a queen

Every King needs a queen and vice versa. Sarkodie found his queen, what about you?

No two relationships are the same

Just because these tips worked for them doesn’t mean they would work for it. Work within what makes your relationship tick and stop living in a fantasy.