Sammy Forson weds in a lovely traditional marriage


Celebrity Wedding Sammy Forson weds in a lovely traditional marriage

Congratulations to Sammy Forson and Pearl on their beautiful marriage ceremony.

Congratulations to Sammy Forson and Pearl on their beautiful marriage ceremony. play

Congratulations to Sammy Forson and Pearl on their beautiful marriage ceremony.

Ghanaian media personality, Sammy Forson and his longtime girlfriend, Pearl A. Johnson tied the knots in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

As tradition demands, the event was held at Pearl’s hometown,  Bolgatanga, Upper East Region where the lovely couple was dressed elegantly in their native wear.

The ceremony started on Thursday and it is expected to continue for some few more days with various activities and ceremonies.

Sammy has shared an adorable photo of himself and Pearl captioned:“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife… God bless you, my queen”.

Check out the photos below:

Congratulations to Sammy Forson and Pearl on their beautiful marriage ceremony.

Congratulations to Sammy Forson and Pearl on their beautiful marriage ceremony.

Congratulations to Sammy Forson and Pearl on their beautiful marriage ceremony.

 

 

